3 killed, 12 hurt in fresh violence

At least three people were killed and 12, including seven security personnel, seriously injured in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur in the last two days as sporadic violence continued in the region, officials said. At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis. Three people were killed and five injured when gunmen in camouflage fatigues opened fire in Lilong area of Thoubal district on Monday. Separately, seven security personnel were critically injured in an ambush by foreign mercenaries yesterday, officials said. The injured security personnel were part of a convoy travelling through the town of Moreh, bordering Maynmar, that was attacked with rocket-propelled grenades. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the assailants were suspected of being "Myanmar-based mercenaries".