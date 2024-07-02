27 killed in stampede at religious event in India's Uttar Pradesh

At least 27 people were killed and several injured in a stampede that broke out at a religious congregation at a village in Hathras in India's Uttar Pradesh state today, officials said.

"We have received 27 bodies from the 'satsang' (religious event) that was going on in Hathras. Out of these, 25 are female and two are male. Police are carrying out their proceedings and our team is ready to conduct post-mortem after they are done," Etah Chief Medical Officer Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi told the media.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

He said people had gathered large numbers for the event.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao Police Station SHO Ashish Kumar said.