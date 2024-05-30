22 killed, 57 hurt as bus plunges into gorge in India's Jammu

Twenty-two people, including nine women and two children, were killed and 57 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district of India today, officials said.

The accident took place in Chowki Chora belt of the district, the officials said, adding the bus carrying 75 passengers fell around 150 feet down into the gorge, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Muhammad Saleem Khan, block medical officer, Akhnoor, said 22 were brought dead to hospital and around 57 were injured.

The army, police and locals used ropes and made human chains to carry the bodies and the injured people uphill. The army used cranes to pull the bus out of the gorge.

"A car was coming from the opposite direction. The driver tried to negotiate a blind curve but failed, resulting in the vehicle rolling down into the gorge," said Amar Chand, one of the injured people undergoing treatment at the hospital.