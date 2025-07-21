2006 Mumbai train blasts: All 12 convicts acquitted

The Bombay High Court today set aside a special trial court verdict that awarded death sentence to five convicts in a case over the blasts in a passenger train in India which killed 189 people and injured 829 others 19 years ago.

The court rejected the Maharashtra state government's plea seeking confirmation of their sentences and acquitted all 12 convicts in the case, including those sentenced to life imprisonment. Out of the 12, five convicts were on the death row.

The judgment of the Bombay High Court's special bench came more than five months after it wrapped up the hearing on January 31. The court had conducted hearings over the span of six months from July last year.

A special bench of the High Court Justices Anil S Kilor and Shyam C Chandak observed the prosecution "utterly failed to establish the offences beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused on each count."

The bench questioned the trustworthiness of certain prosecution witnesses and the test identification parade of some of the accused. The bench ordered their release, if they are not required to be detained in any other case, and directed all of them to execute personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

There were 13 accused, of whom one was acquitted by the special trial court set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crimes Act. Of the 12, five were sentenced to death by the trial court on September 30, 2015. One of the five persons died in prison during the Covid-19 pandemic and seven were awarded a life term.

On July 11, 2006, a series of bombs had exploded on seven western suburban train coaches, killing 189 commuters and injuring 824 people. After an eight-year trial, a special court under a tough anti-organised crime law awarded the death penalty to five of the convicts and life terms to seven others in 2015.