2002 Gujarat riots: Indian SC cancels release of 11 men convicted of raping pregnant woman

FILE PHOTO: Social activists take part in a protest rally in support of Muslim woman Bilkis Bano, in Kolkata on August 24, 2022. India's top court said on January 8, 2024 that 11 murderers convicted of a gang rape that drew global outrage but who were released early must return to jail. Photo: AFP

In a blow for the BJP government in Gujarat, India's Supreme Court today quashed the release of 11 men who were jailed for life for gang-raping a pregnant woman and murdering her relatives during communal riots in the western Indian state in 2002.

The court directed the men to return to prison authorities within two weeks.

The victim Bilkis Bano, was three months pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven of her relatives, including her three-year old daughter, were murdered during the riots that killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat's chief minister at the time and Bharatiya Janata Party still rules the state.

The 11 men, convicted in 2008, were freed by the Gujarat government in August 2022 after the prison they were being held in recommended their release considering the time served and their "good" behaviour.

Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission of sentence, including one by the victim herself, to the convicts.

In its verdict today, the top court held that Gujarat government did not have the authority to reduce the sentence because the trial was shifted to Mumbai for which Maharashtra state's decision was necessary.

The Gujarat riots had erupted in February, 2002 after 53 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya were killed in a train compartment set on fire near Godhra station in Gujarat.

Main opposition Congress party welcomed the decision of the apex court.

"Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on social media platform X. Ends