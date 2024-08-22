17 dead in explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company

A major fire and explosion ripped through a pharmaceutical factory in Atchutapuram in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh yesterday, killing 17 people and injuring 33 others.

Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan disclosed the number of dead and injured and said the toll could have been worse but due to lunchtime when fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred.

"The fire occurred during lunch time. Therefore, staff presence was less," Vijaya said, adding the fire was suspected to be electricity-related.

Thirteen people trapped in the factory were rescued using ladder vehicles, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting Krishnan.

She said the factory operates with 381 employees in two shifts.

Harrowing scenes unfolded at the factory in the Special Economic Zone where the fire broke out in the pharma company. Profusely bleeding workers with torn clothes were seen being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

The fire broke out at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The factory started production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to use air ambulance services, if needed, to shift the injured persons for better treatment from the accident spot.

He ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against the management if its negligence was found to have caused the tragic incident.

Wailing relatives of the deceased persons complained that the authorities were not keeping them informed about the developments and also whereabouts of their affected kin.