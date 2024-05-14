14 killed as billboard falls during dust storm in Mumbai

An aerial view shows a fallen billboard on a fuel station following a wind and dust storm in Mumbai, India, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters

At least 14 people were killed and 74 injured when a billboard collapsed during a dust storm and unseasonal rains in Mumbai's Ghatkopar locality yesterday, civic officials said today.

The 100-foot-tall billboard, which put up without the civic body's permission, collapsed at a petrol station during the dust storms.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations continued at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump this morning.

People walk during a dust storm in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters

National Disaster Response Force has deployed two teams for the rescue operation being carried out along with Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies.

Mumbai Police registered a case against the owner of the billboard, a private company, under sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code.