12 killed, over 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Assam

At least 12 people were killed and 30 injured today when a passenger bus heading for a New Year picnic collided head-on collision with a coal-laden truck in Golaghat district of the Indian state of Assam, police said.

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon this morning when the bus, with 45 people on board, collided with the truck, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh told TV channels, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

According to an official from the local police station, the accident took place around 4:30am when the bus, which was on its way to Tilinga Mandir in Tinsukia district for a picnic from Kamargaon in Golaghat, collided with the truck.

"As of now, 12 people have been killed in the accident. The injured have been sent to a hospital," he said.

A doctor at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital told reporters that 30 injured people were undergoing treatment.

"The condition of some of the injured is critical. We are monitoring them," she added.