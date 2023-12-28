12 killed as bus catches fire in Madhya Pradesh

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others suffered burn injuries when a bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper in Guna district of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh last night, an official said.

The private bus collided head-on with the dumper on Guna-Aaron road, the official said.

Twelve passengers were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in the fire, Guna district Superintendent of Police told PTI.

He said there were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident at around 9:00pm and four of them managed to come out of the bus and have gone home.