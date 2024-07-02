116 people killed in stampede at religious event in India

At least 116 people, mostly women, were killed in a stampede at a religious congregation at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district today, officials said.

According to Aligarh range Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur, 116 people have so far perished in the incident, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "The stampede broke out at Ratibhanpur village under Sikandra Rao Police Station limits in Hathras."

A police officer said an estimated 15,000 people were at the event today. "We do not know the exact cause of the stampede but a majority of deaths were a result of suffocation," the district magistrate added.

The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 2, 2024

Kumar said it was a private event and permission had been given by the sub-divisional magistrate. Security arrangements were made by the administration but the other arrangements were supposed to be made by the organisers.

The Uttar Pradesh government said the number of devotees present at the "satsang" (religious gathering) was much more than what the administration permitted.

"The number of attendees exceeded the administration's permitted limit at the venue, leading to a stampede during religious preacher Bhole Baba's satsang," a statement released by the state government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

A boy, who was injured in a stampede at a religious gathering, reacts as he is brought to a hospital for a treatment in Hathras district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The chief minister also formed a team, including the additional director general of police and the Aligarh police commissioner, to investigate the cause behind the tragedy.

According to officials, the religious congregation was being addressed by the religious preacher and his wife when the stampede took place.

"A temporary permission was granted for the gathering at the spot situated on the border of Etah and Hathras districts," said Mathur.

Rajesh Kumar, Etah senior superintendent of police, said, beds at the medical college which was accommodating patients were at the limit and private hospitals have been asked to spare beds for the stampede victims.

"Relief and rescue measures are underway," he added.

According to one of the survivors, the stampede broke out when the religious event ended and the people rushed out to leave the place.

"There was a huge crowd of followers at the spot. There was no way out and everybody fell on each other and a stampede took place. When I tried to move out, there were motorcycles parked outside, which blocked my way. Many fainted while others died," a victim, who was admitted to a nearby hospital, told TV channels.