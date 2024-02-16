11 killed in New Delhi factory fire

At least 11 people died and four others were injured when a building collapsed during a massive fire that broke out at a paint factory in the northern part of India's capital New Delhi on Thursday, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Services rushed 22 fire engines to the Alipur area after receiving a call around 5.25pm (1155 GMT) on Thursday and brought the fire under control within four hours, its chief Atul Garg said.

"There was a blast which brought the building down, trapping the labourers under the debris. The fire then rapidly spread to adjacent buildings and shops," Garg said.

The exact cause of the fire was still unknown and rescue teams and firefighters were continuing search to find any trapped person, he added.