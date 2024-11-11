11 killed in gun battle with security forces in Manipur

At least 11 suspected militants were killed today in a gun battle with security forces in the restive north eastern Indian state Manipur's Jiribam district, PTI reported quoting officials.

Two paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries during the exchange of fire at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, heavily-armed militants allegedly torched several shops in the area and also attacked some houses and the CRPF camp, which led to the gunfight.

The bodies of the slain suspected militants have been recovered, officials said.

Manipur has for more than a year rocked by ethnic conflicts between majority Meteis and minority Kukis which left more than 200 dead and 50,000 homeless.