10 killed, nearly 33,000 displaced as heavy rain causes flood in India’s Tripura

At least 10 people were killed and nearly 33,000 rendered homeless in landslides and "unprecedented" flooding triggered by incessant heavy rains in the India's north eastern state Tripura, where the water level of all major rivers has crossed the danger mark, an official statement said today.

A red alert has been sounded in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts for heavy rainfall today, it said.

"Due to excessive rainfall since Sunday, the water level in all major rivers has already crossed the danger mark flooding several areas. Ten people have been killed in landslides and flood-related incidents since Sunday. Altogether 32,750 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps", the statement said.

It said Tripura has witnessed 1,900 landslides, causing disruption in road connectivity.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and central paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles are engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, while speaking to the media last evening, said the flood in the state was "unprecedented".

"Unprecedented flood in the state. We are monitoring the situation closely. District Magistrates have been asked to render all possible help to the affected people," he said.