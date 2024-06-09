10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Kashmir after rebel attack

At least ten people died and over 30 were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to a temple plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today after coming under fire by rebels, ANI reported.

The incident occurred at Teryath village in Poni area where the bus was attacked, according to initial reports from local authorities, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The rebels opened fire at the 53-seater bus, en route to Katra, which veered off the road and fell into a ravine. The incident took place around 6:15pm.

A rescue operation was initiated with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces.