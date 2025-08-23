Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin, UN chief Antonio Guterres and more than 20 heads of government later this month, Beijing said yesterdat, for a political and security meet aimed at cementing China's regional influence.

Leaders from a bloc spanning roughly a quarter of the globe will unveil new plans to deepen their ties when they gather for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a news conference on the summit's preparations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the invitees, Bin said. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to attend the summit, ahead of hosting Trump and other leaders from Asean Nations in October.