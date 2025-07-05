US lifted some export curbs

Says China, warns against 'blackmail'

China said yesterday that the US has eased certain export restrictions in line with a "hard-won" framework reached at talks last month, warning against "blackmail and coercion".

"Currently, both teams are working quickly to implement the results outlined in the London framework", China's commerce ministry said in a statement, referring to the June meetings.

Beijing is now "reviewing applications for export licences of controlled items that meet the requirements", it said.

"The US side is also taking corresponding actions and has lifted a series of restrictive measures against China, the details of which have been communicated to the Chinese side," it added.

The world's two top economies agreed to an outline of a deal to walk back from brink of staggering tariffs at last month's London meetings.