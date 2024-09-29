China
AFP, Taipei
Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:53 AM

Most Viewed

China

Taiwan on alert after detecting China missile firing

AFP, Taipei
Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:53 AM

Taiwan said yesterday it was on heightened alert after detecting "multiple waves" of missile firings in inland China, days after Beijing test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The defence ministry said it detected the firing by China's Rocket Force and army in the provinces and regions of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang from 6:50 am (2250 GMT on Saturday).

"The military has continuously monitored relevant developments, and the air defence forces maintain a high degree of vigilance and strengthen their alert," it said in a statement.

"The security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region are related to global development. Any threatening and provocative actions will seriously undermine regional stability," it added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has ramped up military and political pressure on the island in recent years.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

১৫ জুলাই-৫ আগস্ট ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে সহিংসতায় জড়িতদের চিহ্নিতে সত্যানুসন্ধান কমিটি

কমিটিকে আগামী ৩০ কর্মদিবসের মধ্যে প্রতিবেদন জমা দিতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ ফেরাতে টাস্কফোর্স পুনর্গঠন

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে