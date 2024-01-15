Steps towards independence will be harshly punished

China warns Taiwan

China's top diplomat warned yesterday any steps towards Taiwan's independence would be "harshly punished", after the self-ruled island defied Beijing's warnings and chose pro-sovereignty candidate Lai Ching-te as president.

Voters spurned Beijing's repeated calls not to vote for Lai, delivering a comfortable victory for a man China's ruling Communist Party sees as a dangerous separatist.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced force to bring it under its control, responded to Lai's victory by saying it would not change the "inevitable trend of China's reunification".

"If anyone on the island of Taiwan thinks of going for independence, they will be trying to split apart China's territory, and will certainly be harshly punished by both history and the law," Wang Yi said in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

"This is a dead end," he added. "No matter what the results of the election are ....Taiwan is a part of it," Wang said yesterday.