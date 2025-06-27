Six dead from floods in China’s south

Six people have died from floods inundating China's Guizhou province, state media said yesterday, after more than 80,000 people were driven from their homes this week.

Deluges in Guizhou -- classified as a southwestern province by the Chinese government -- have prompted authorities to activate the highest-level emergency flood response, evacuating around 80,900 people by Tuesday.

Yesterday, state broadcaster CCTV said "exceptionally large floods" had swept through Guizhou's Rongjiang county since Tuesday.