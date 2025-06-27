China
AFP, Beijing
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:41 AM

Most Viewed

China
China

Six dead from floods in China’s south

Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:41 AM
AFP, Beijing
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:39 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:41 AM

Six people have died from floods inundating China's Guizhou province, state media said yesterday, after more than 80,000 people were driven from their homes this week.

Deluges in Guizhou -- classified as a southwestern province by the Chinese government -- have prompted authorities to activate the highest-level emergency flood response, evacuating around 80,900 people by Tuesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Yesterday, state broadcaster CCTV said "exceptionally large floods" had swept through Guizhou's Rongjiang county since Tuesday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বিতর্কিত’ ডিএনএ প্রকল্প শুরু, কৃত্রিম মানুষ কি তৈরি হওয়ার পথে?

এই গবেষণা এতদিন নিষিদ্ধ ছিল। কারণ আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছিল—এটি ডিজাইনার বেবি বা ভবিষ্যৎ প্রজন্মের জন্য অপ্রত্যাশিত পরিবর্তনের দিকে নিয়ে যেতে পারে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের ‘জয়’ ইসরায়েলপন্থিদের জন্য ‘চরমবার্তা’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে