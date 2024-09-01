Pacific bloc drops Taiwan to placate China anger

A joint declaration by Pacific leaders was reissued yesterday morning with mentions of Taiwan removed after China slammed an earlier version as a "mistake" that "must be corrected".

After five days of talks in Tonga, a "cleared" communique was released Friday that reaffirmed a 30-year-old agreement allowing Taiwan to take part in the Pacific Islands Forum.

But the wording immediately raised the ire of Chinese diplomats, who piled pressure on Pacific leaders to amend the document.

The forum reissued the communique without explanation Saturday morning, conspicuously deleting the paragraph concerning the bloc's "relations with Taiwan".

The original paragraph -- titled "Relations with Taiwan/Republic of China" -- said leaders had "reaffirmed" the 1992 decision that paved the way for Taiwan's participation in the forum.

Beijing has aggressively sought to exclude Taiwan -- a self-governing island of more than 23 million people -- from international bodies and rejects its autonomy.