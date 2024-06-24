Landslide kills 8 in China after heavy rainfall

A landslide in a mountainous area of central China has left eight people dead, state media said yesterday, as parts of the country were placed on high alert for bad weather.

Heavy rain caused a deadly landslide in a village in Hunan province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Four houses collapsed early yesterday and all eight missing people "have been found with no vital signs", the channel said.

China has been experiencing extreme weather conditions and unusually high temperatures in recent months.

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and China is the world's biggest emitter.

Meteorological authorities issued several red alerts -- the highest in China's four-tier warning system -- for torrential rain yesterday, including in Hubei and Anhui provinces.