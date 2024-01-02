Joe Biden, Xi Jinping exchange greetings

China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with US President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday. Xi, in his message, said both countries have "weathered the storms and moved forward in general", which has enhanced the well-being of their peoples and contributed to world peace, stability and prosperity, according to the ministry statement. Xi called China and US forming ties "a major event" in the history of bilateral relations and in international relations. China-US ties have been frosty but Biden administration officials have visited Beijing and met with their counterparts to rebuild communications and trust in the months leading up to a high-stakes summit between Xi and Biden in San Francisco in November, deemed an opportunity to cool tensions between the world's two largest economies. Xi said the summit has pointed out the direction for both nations' ties, under a future-oriented vision. "I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to steer and navigate the China-US relationship for the benefit of China and the US and the two peoples, and to promote the cause of world peace and development," Xi said. Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.