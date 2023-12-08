Don’t engage in ‘confrontation’

Xi warns top EU officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned top EU officials yesterday that China and Europe should not view each other as rivals or "engage in confrontation" due to their different political systems, in the first in-person China-EU summit for four years. During a meeting to discuss issues ranging from trade imbalances to Ukraine, Xi also said China is willing to make the EU a key economic and trade partner and to cooperate on science and technology. He urged the EU in the talks held at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to "eliminate all kinds of interference" in the bilateral relationship, according to CCTV. Xi said both side needed to develop "a right perception" of each other, and encourage mutual understanding and trust. A number of EU commissioners have visited Beijing since China lifted pandemic border restrictions this year.