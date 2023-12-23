China
China
CHINA QUAKE

Death toll rises to 148

The toll from China's deadliest earthquake in years rose to 148 today, state media reported, as authorities turned their attention to resettling thousands of people displaced by the disaster.

The quake, which struck northwest China just before midnight on Monday, has killed at least 117 people in Gansu province and 31 in neighbouring Qinghai, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The quake was China's deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

Almost 1,000 were injured across the two provinces after the shallow tremor on Monday, measured at 5.9 by the US Geological Survey.

Dozens of smaller aftershocks followed.

Subzero temperatures have made the aid operation even more challenging.

push notification