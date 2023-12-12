China’s carrier passes through Taiwan Strait

Says Taipei

A Chinese naval formation led by the Shandong aircraft carried sailed through the Taiwan Strait yesterday, Taipei's defence ministry said.

The carrier group entered the strait that separates the island and mainland China, travelling from north to south, Taipei's defence ministry said. It added that "security and prosperity" across Asia-Pacific region was "an obligation and responsibility" shared by all parties.

"The military will continue to... strengthen our self-defence capabilities and respond to regional threats," the ministry added.

The Shandong has sailed through the Taiwan Strait several times in recent months, as Beijing ramps up military pressure on the self-ruled island, which it claims as its own territory.

During the past four years Taiwan has repeatedly complained of stepped-up Chinese military activity nearby, including fighters and drones crossing the median line. Last week, Taiwan reported a rare night mission by China's air force over the strait.

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of its election, especially what Taipei views as Beijing's efforts to interfere in ballot to get electors to vote for candidates China may prefer.