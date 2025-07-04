China willing to take lead in signing SE Asia treaty Says a foreign ministry spokesperson

China firmly supports establishing a Southeast Asia nuclear weapon free zone and has made clear its willingness to take the lead in signing the treaty, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

"We stand ready to stay in communication with Asean countries on this matter," Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

Malaysia said China and Russia have agreed to become signatories to the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), while the US is currently reviewing the treaty before signing, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad said the involvement of superpowers in the treaty would help preserve Southeast Asia as a region of peace, free of nuclear weapons, per Bernama.

On Wednesday, the United States lifted restrictions on exports to China for chip design software developers and ethane producers, a further sign of de-escalating US-Sino trade tensions including concessions from Beijing over rare earths.

Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and Siemens, three of the world's largest electronic design automation (EDA) software developers, said they are restoring access to their software and technology for customers in China.

Earlier in the day, the US also sent letters to ethane producers to rescind a restrictive licensing requirement on exports to China imposed in late May and June.

Beijing's move on rare earths, part of retaliation against Trump's earlier tariffs this year, has upended supply chains central to automakers.