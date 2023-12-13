China
China, Vietnam agree to build ‘shared future’

Sign 37 cooperation deals
Old foes China and Vietnam, at odds over claims in the South China Sea, declared yesterday they want to boost ties and build a community with a "shared future", just three months after Hanoi upgraded its formal relations with the United States.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hanoi on his first trip as China's leader to Vietnam in six years, the two countries signed 37 cooperation deals in what can be seen as a triumph of Vietnam's "Bamboo diplomacy" as both China and the United States vie for influence.

After China's push, Vietnam agreed to "support the initiative of building of a shared future community for human kind", according to a joint statement shown to reporters.

The countries' diplomats had debated the "shared future" phrase for months, following Hanoi's initial reluctance to use it, say officials and diplomats.

The Chinese term literally means "common destiny", but its translation in English and Vietnamese is "common future", which may be seen as less demanding.

"One declaration, many translations," said a diplomat based in the Vietnamese capital, commenting on the interpretation of the term.

