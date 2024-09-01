China
AFP, Beijing
Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

China

China, the Philippines trade blame in latest South China Sea clash

AFP, Beijing
Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 12:00 AM

China and the Philippines accused each other on Saturday of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint shoal in the South China Sea, the latest in a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.

China claims almost all of the economically vital waterway despite competing claims from other countries and an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A Chinese coast guard spokesperson said Saturday's incident took place off the disputed Sabina Shoal, which has emerged as a new hotspot in the long-running maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

চিকিৎসকদের কর্মবিরতি প্রত্যাহারের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢামেকে চিকিৎসকদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়করা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification