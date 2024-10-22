China says reached 'resolution' with India on contested border issues

China
Indian army soldiers walk along a road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021. Photo: AFP

China said today it had reached a "resolution" with India over issues related to their disputed border, after New Delhi said it had struck a deal with Beijing for military patrols along the frontier.

"Recently, China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues relating to the China-India border. Currently, the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant issues," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing.

