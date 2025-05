U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS

China said on Thursday there were "no winners" in a trade war, reacting after a US federal court blocked most of Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs from going into effect.

"On the tariff issue, China has made clear its position many times. There are no winners in a tariff or trade war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked how the ruling would affect negotiations with China.