A container ship arrives at the port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on July 14, 2025.

China's economy grew 5.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, official data showed Tuesday, matching forecasts thanks to strong exports despite trade war pressures.

The country's leadership is fighting a multi-front battle to sustain growth, a challenge made more difficult by US President Donald Trump's tariff campaign.