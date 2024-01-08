China sanctions five US firms over Taiwan arms sales

China yesterday announced sanctions against five US defence firms in response to their involvement in arms sales to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

China has vowed to one day seize Taiwan, while US Congress requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defence.

Last month, the US State Department approved a $300-million arms package to strengthen Taipei's joint battle command and control system, prompting Beijing to say it would take unspecified "countermeasures" against the companies involved.

China's foreign ministry yesterday named those companies as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

"The countermeasures consist of freezing the properties of those companies in China, including their movable and immovable property...," the ministry said.