China planning ‘major’ reforms Says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday said the ruling Communist Party was planning and implementing "major" reforms, ahead of a closely watched political conclave that is expected to put economic recovery high on the agenda.

The world's second-largest economy is beset by a debt crisis in the property sector, low consumption and high youth unemployment.

Xi said in a speech policymakers "are planning and implementing major measures to further deepen reform in a comprehensive manner".

It was announced on Thursday that the Third Plenum -- a meeting historically watched for signals on economic policy direction -- will take place in Beijing in mid-July.

