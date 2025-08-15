China offers help in Thai-Cambodia row

Beijing yesterday offered to help Thailand and Cambodia patch up relations after their deadliest border clashes in decades, as the three nations' foreign ministers met for talks in China.

Last month, a long-running border row between the Southeast Asian neighbours boiled over into conflict involving artillery bombardments, air strikes and infantry clashes, killing at least 43 people and forcing over 300,000 to flee their homes.

The two sides struck a ceasefire after five days of violence -- following intervention from US President Donald Trump -- and agreed last week to extend the deal after talks between defence officials in Malaysia.