China navy ships arrive in Myanmar

Three Chinese navy ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint drills with its navy, the country's junta said, as a border conflict strains ties between the Southeast Asian nation and its most important ally. A destroyer, frigate and a supply vessel carrying hundreds of sailors arrived at Thilawa port on Monday ahead of "naval security exercises between Myanmar and China", the junta's information team said. It did not give details about the drills or when they would begin but state media reported the Chinese "naval task force" was 700 sailors strong. Beijing is a major ally and arms supplier of Myanmar's junta and has refused to label its 2021 power grab a coup. Relations have been tested recently as the junta battles an alliance of ethnic minority groups across a swathe of territory near the China border.