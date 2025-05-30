China launches space probe seeking asteroid samples

China yesterday launched a space probe on the country's first mission to retrieve samples from an asteroid and bring them home for research, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Beijing has ploughed billions of dollars into its space programme in recent years in an effort to achieve what President Xi Jinping describes as the country's "space dream".

A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Tianwen-2 probe blasted off from the Xichang launch site in southwestern Sichuan province at 1:31 am (1731 GMT).

About 18 minutes later, the Tianwen-2 probe was sent into a transfer orbit from Earth to the asteroid 2016HO3, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said, according to Xinhua.

"The spacecraft unfolded its solar panels smoothly, and the CNSA declared the launch a success," the news agency wrote.

Despite the mission's long duration and significant risks, Shan "expressed his expectation of yielding groundbreaking discoveries and expanding humanity's knowledge of the cosmos," according to Xinhua.

Tianwen-2 is tasked with collecting samples from the near-Earth asteroid 2016HO3, and exploring the comet 311P, according to the country's space agency.