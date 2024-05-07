China
AFP
Tue May 7, 2024 12:55 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 01:01 PM

Most Viewed

China

China hospital attack leaves more than 10 dead or wounded

AFP
Tue May 7, 2024 12:55 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 01:01 PM

An attack at a hospital in southwest China left more than 10 people dead or wounded on Tuesday, according to state media, which did not specify the nature of the attack.

"The incident occurred at a local hospital and as of 1:20 pm (0520 GMT)... more than 10 people have been wounded or killed," state news agency Xinhua said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The attack took place in Zhenxiong County in southwestern Yunnan province's northeast and authorities were investigating, it added.

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আমরা কোনো বেকায়দায় নেই: সিইসি
|নির্বাচন

আমরা কোনো বেকায়দায় নেই: সিইসি

‘এটা নিয়ম রক্ষার ভোট কি না, এটা মোটেই নিয়ম রক্ষার ভোট না। নির্বাচন অনিবার্যভাবে প্রয়োজন।’

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অস্ত্র মামলার পর বিশেষ ক্ষমতা আইনের মামলাতেও খালাস ‘গোল্ডেন’ মনির

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification