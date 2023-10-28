China ex-Premier Keqiang, sidelined by Xi, dies at 68

Chinese former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack yesterday, barely seven months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68. Once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years by President Xi Jinping, who tightened his grip on power and steered the world's second-largest economy in a more statist direction. The elite economist supported a more open market economy, advocating supply-side reforms in an approach dubbed "Likonomics" that was never fully implemented. Ultimately, he had to bend to Xi Jinping's preference for more state control, and his former power base waned in influence as Xi installed his own acolytes to powerful positions.