8 dead in China after vehicle crashes into pedestrians

China
AFP, Beijing
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM

Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM

A vehicle crashed into pedestrians in a major city in central China early yesterday, killing eight people and injuring five, authorities said, without specifying whether the act was intentional or not.

The incident took place shortly after midnight in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, police said in a statement.

"A motor vehicle hit pedestrians," it said, adding that eight people had died in the tragedy and another five had been injured, at least some of whom had been hospitalised.

