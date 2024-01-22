44 buried in southwest China landslide

Forty-four people were buried in a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Monday, state media reported.

"44 people from 18 households were buried according to preliminary investigation," state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the landslide took place at 5:51 am (2151 GMT Sunday) in Zhenxiong County.

More than 200 people have been "urgently evacuated" from the region, CCTV reported.

The broadcaster said authorities had launched an emergency response involving over 200 rescue workers as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the number of villagers buried was "unknown".

Footage posted on social media by a local broadcaster showed emergency workers in orange jumpsuits and helmets picking through piles of collapsed masonry amid towering mountains dusted with snow.

Landslides are common in Yunnan, a remote region of China where steep mountain ranges butt against the Himalayan plateau.