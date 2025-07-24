Milestone jet crash: CID identifies 5 bodies

DNA tests confirm identities of victims

DNA tests confirm identities of the victims

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified five individuals who died in the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

They were identified through DNA testing, Nazrul Islam, an inspector at the CID's media wing, told The Daily Star this afternoon.

The five were identified as Okia Ferdous Nidhi, daughter of Faruk Hosain and Salma Akter; Lamia Akter Sonia, daughter of Md Babul and Majeda; Afsana Akter Priya, daughter of Abbas Uddin and Minu Akter; Raisa Moni, daughter of Shahabul Shiekh and Mim, and Mariam Umme Afia, daughter of Abdul Kadir and Umme Tamima Akter.