Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 05:26 PM

Milestone jet crash: CID identifies 5 bodies

DNA tests confirm identities of victims
Star Online Report
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified five individuals who died in the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara. 

They were identified through DNA testing, Nazrul Islam, an inspector at the CID's media wing, told The Daily Star this afternoon.

The five were identified as Okia Ferdous Nidhi, daughter of Faruk Hosain and Salma Akter; Lamia Akter Sonia, daughter of Md Babul and Majeda; Afsana Akter Priya, daughter of Abbas Uddin and Minu Akter; Raisa Moni, daughter of Shahabul Shiekh and Mim, and Mariam Umme Afia, daughter of Abdul Kadir and Umme Tamima Akter.

 

 
