Milestone jet crash: Another teacher dies of burn injuries

A teacher, who suffered critical injuries in the air force jet crash at Milestone School and College, died today at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, 24 days after the incident.

Mahfuza Khatoon, 45, breathed her last around 12:45pm at the intensive care unit, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

She had 25 percent burn on her body, he said.

With her, the number of deaths at the institute has risen to 19 while total death toll stood at 35 as per the health ministry.

Earlier two teachers -- Maherin Chowdhury and Masuka Begum -- died after being injured in the jet crash.

At least 23 survivors, mostly children, are still undergoing treatment at the burn institute while 14 others were so far discharged after receiving treatment so far, hospital sources said.

