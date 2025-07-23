Milestone College gate shut to public, media following jet crash

The main gate of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara has remained closed since this morning, with entry restricted to law enforcement personnel only.

Journalists attempting to enter were barred and forced to wait outside.

During a visit to the school around 11:00am today, this correspondent found a crowd of curious onlookers gathered outside the gate. Among them were students, guardians, and local residents, many of whom were taking photos and videos of the crash site from a distance using their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, staff and employees of the institution were seen entering the premises without obstruction.

When asked why the media were not being granted access, Md Rafique, a community traffic police officer from Turag Police Station posted at the gate, said, "Since morning, no media or members of the public have been allowed to enter. That is the decision."

Contacted for comment, Russell Talukder, director of Milestone Group and chairman of the English department, said, "I am not aware of this yet. I'm in a meeting. I will provide details later."

Earlier yesterday, interim government advisers Asif Nazrul and CR Abrar were confronted by agitated students during their visit to the campus. They were accompanied by Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and three other members of the Press Wing.

The advisers and officials were reportedly confined inside the campus for nine hours before being escorted out around 7:30pm with assistance from the police and other law enforcement agencies.