Govt finds milestone students’ demands logical: CA press wing

Law adviser says air force will be instructed to avoid flights over densely populated areas

The interim government has deemed all six demands made by students of Milestone School and College as logical, following the crash of an air force jet on the school campus.

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqur Alam visited the campus and met with representatives of the protesting students this afternoon, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

After the meeting, the law adviser told reporters that an information centre had been set up at the college campus.

"It contains updated information about the deceased and the injured. If anyone is missing, that too is being recorded," he said.

"Steps are underway for compensation, rehabilitation, and trauma management support for the affected families."

He also assured students that directives would be issued to the air force to avoid flying aircraft over densely populated areas in future.

Addressing allegations that students were assaulted by army personnel while crowd control measures were being enforced after the crash, Asif Nazrul said, "The government regrets the incident and will notify the army authorities to take appropriate action."

The education adviser told students that the new date for the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, scheduled for July 24 (Thursday), will be announced later.