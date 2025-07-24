Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:07 PM

Chinese medical team to arrive tomorrow for jet crash victims' treatment

The Chinese government is sending a medical team tomorrow to treat the burn victims of the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash.

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka announced this in a statement today.

"At the request of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, the Chinese Emergency Medical Team consisting of five burn-specialist doctors and nurses will arrive in Dhaka on the evening of 24th July," the embassy said.

The team will then visit the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to provide all necessary assistance and assessment, it added.

Last night, a medical team from India arrived in Dhaka to treat the burn victims.

Earlier, a Singaporean medical team arrived and started treating the patients.

