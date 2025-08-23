15-year-old Tasnia dies a month after Milestone plane crash

Air Force Jet Crash
Milestone Jet crash
Star file photo

After a month-long battle for her life, 15-year-old Tasnia, a student of Milestone School and College who was injured in jet plane crash, died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

"Tasnia suffered 35 percent burns in the jet crash. She had been receiving treatment at the ICU, where she died around 8:00am," Dr Sultan Mahmud Sikder, acting resident surgeon of the institute, told The Daily Star.

The deceased's father, Md Nazmul Hossain, said they are from Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur. Tasnia was an eighth-grade student at Milestone school.

So far, 20 plane crash victims died at the hospital. Twenty-two others are still undergoing treatment, while 14 have been discharged from the hospital.

With Tasnia's death, the total death toll from the tragedy stood at 36.

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet plunged from the sky and slammed into the school's Diabari campus in Uttara around 1:30pm on July 21.

