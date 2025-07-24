Kolkata's Presidency University to host event honouring Abul Mansur Ahmad

The Department of Sociology at Presidency University in Kolkata is organising a special event tomorrow in memory of Abul Mansur Ahmad, the noted journalist, political thinker, and writer.

The event titled "Abul Mansur Ahmad's America: A Global Intellectual History of the Language Movement in East Pakistan/ Bangladesh," will be held at the university's AK Basak Auditorium from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

Prof Rochona Majumdar of the University of Chicago will attend as the keynote speaker, according to a press statement.

In a letter, Presidency University Associate Prof Upal Chakrabarti invited the writer's family to share personal memories.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star and son of Abul Mansur Ahmad, will represent the family at the event.

Presidency University said the event will include in-depth discussions on the history of the Language Movement, its global impact, and the ideas of Mansur Ahmad.

It aims to present his political, literary, and intellectual contributions in a new light, the statement reads.

The university also hopes the event will help re-evaluate both the global intellectual context surrounding the Language Movement and the deeper connection between Bengali nationalism and the intersection of literature and politics.

Mansur Ahmad was a respected politician, lawyer, journalist, and writer.

As a literary figure, his satirical works, including Abul Mansur Ahmader Rochona Somogro, Amar Dekha Rajnitir Ponchash Bochhor, and Bangladesher Culture, remain unique contributions to Bangla literature.

His thoughts and political role in the Language Movement, democracy, and the preservation of Bengali cultural identity continue to hold relevance today, said the statement.