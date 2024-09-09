Construction worker killed by collapsing wall in Shariatpur

A man died in Shariatpur after a wall collapsed on top of him while it was being repaired.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Sardar, a construction worker. He was the son of Mokhles Sardar of the Shantinagar area of ​​the municipality.

The incident took place on Monday around 10:30 am in the Rupnagar area of ​​Ward No. 4 of the district town.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on emergency duty declared him dead.

The wall that collapsed was damaged in an attack by miscreants on August 5, the day the previous government fell, said Md Mezbaur Rahman, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palong Model Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said, "The deceased Sohel was repairing the walls of a commercial building belonging to Chanmiya Tastar in the Rupnagar area on Monday morning. Sohel went to repair the wall with two other associates. While the work was going on, the wall suddenly collapsed and fell on Sohel. Sohel was buried under the wall."

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family. No case has been filed in this incident so far. If the family of the deceased gives any written complaint then the matter will be looked into, said Md Mezbaur Rahman.