Sun Sep 1, 2024 02:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 03:02 PM

The Buddha statue at DU's Jagannath Hall

Sun Sep 1, 2024 02:56 PM

Dhaka University and Bangladesh at large have seen a lot in recent times, with the student protests and political upheavals. Students have gone through unprecedented times of turmoil. In these circumstances, the Buddha statue at the university's Jagannath Hall provides a sense of tranquillity, being a symbol of peace. 

Dhaka University campus holds many points of interest, but compared to those, the Buddha statue is arguably still a lesser known one among general people.

Established in 2015, this statue is a gem of the university! It is rather tall, which adds to its magnificence; the golden hue reinforces the splendour further; whilst the surrounding greenery makes for a very apt setting.

Even more so, the kind and calm face of the Buddha is a sight that feels very healing, in a time when memories of violence are still fresh in our minds. 
 

