A taste of the world at Moghbazar

Dhaka’s newest culinary hangout

The latest go-to place in Dhaka is "At the Table", a food court at the crossroads of Moghbazar Mor and Eskaton, towards Bangla Motor. This intersection is one of the most chaotic and busiest in the city, making it an unlikely place for an upmarket food court.

Yet the gamble, that is opting for a swanky food court in that location, worked well. The area has always been a neighbourhood for the culturally inclined middle-income population, for whom a trip to Gulshan, Banani or even Dhanmondi is too much of a traffic hassle to brave.

The food court, which started operations in February 2025, has already gained a loyal following. It offers a good food option, a luxurious ambience, and an accessible approach, despite heavy traffic. The young crowd of Bailey Road and genteel Eskaton has given this food plaza the much-needed business traction.

Dhaka's eating out once upon a time meant only the 4 o'clock cha-shingaras or the occasional Chinese dinners. And today, the city's palate has evolved so much that it is regarded as one of the up-and-coming multi-cultural cuisine hubs. And food halls like these only add to the diverse options.

At the Table is an indoor plaza with a lofty second floor and adjoining outdoor seating options. The food counters offer Japanese, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Indian, and popular local menus, as well as fusion selections. Besides the usual favourites like nachos, burgers, pizzas, and ice-cream, this venue has an interesting tea counter that sells Bangkok-style Thai Cha or tea.

Cha Thai & Ta is a cute tea place that brings you the famous Thai tea lattes, Matcha lattes, along with the popular Thai sweet and savoury toast snacks. Deshi tea menu, with tandoori cha, is also on offer. Run by a charming couple, where the lady is of Thai origin and the man has his roots in Bangladesh; their pairing has given the stall its distinctive character, where you get popular Thai and deshi tea menu.

Arshan Sufi, a teenager who lives right around the corner, vouches for their iced lattes, "The chilled, rich creaminess, and a unique sweetness of their Matcha latte is addictive, it gives me the much-needed sugar rush after classes." His mother prefers the refreshing Jasmine Honey and Lemon Tea without sugar though. "It is our mother-son regular place to wind down after the day's work," he says.

"A Thai cha is blending a sweet and spicy deliciousness that is served hot or cold. A classic and popular choice in the Thai tea scene is the ChaTraMue brand's black tea. The lattes are made with loose tea steeped in cinnamon, ginger, lemongrass, star anise, cardamom, and condensed or evaporated milk and served iced or hot. This tea has its signature vibrant orange hue, exactly like Thai street drink," says the couple.

Another recent food court addition that is making waves is the Chef's Table on the 5th floor of Centrepoint, near Dhaka Airport in Uttara. Unlike the other congested food halls, the one at Centrepoint is spacious, with multiple food kiosks and a spacious seating configuration.

Food courts in the city are aplenty, but keeping it spic and span, and maintaining cleanliness raises questions. However, both these new additions stand out as a one of the finest food courts in Dhaka, ideal for hosting gatherings of family and friends, and the fun kids' zone makes it a great place to host play dates or birthday parties. They also have roomy parking facilities.

As Dhaka's culinary landscape continues to evolve, food courts like At the Table and Chef's Table are redefining how the city eats out -- making quality food, comfort, and a bit of flair more accessible to everyday diners.